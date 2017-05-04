10 Habits All Clevelanders Are Guaranteed To Have

As Cleveland natives, we have a lot of quirks that people really don’t think about until they leave the area. Then once you do, suddenly we’re the weird ones.

Here are 10 habits all Clevelanders have:

1. We use the lawnmower and the snowblower in the same week

2. We wait all year for Great Lakes Christmas Ale

3. We put our trash on the tree lawn

4. We wear shorts when it’s 50 degrees outside

5. We play cornhole at every family gathering

6. We recommend the healing power of Mr. Hero for hangovers

7. We celebrate Sweetest Day

8. We check the forecast about 20 times a day

9. We don’t think anything about sweeping up thousands of dead bugs

10. We go to the ATM Just so we can shop at Marc’s

