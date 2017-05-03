Taco Bell Has A Brand New Creation

May 3, 2017 6:17 AM By Paul Laux
The Jeremiah & Jeff Show

It seems as though Taco Bell has been really pulling out the stops lately with a whole bunch of new creations, like breakfast.  Well it’s time for another, and their brand new creation?

Chicken Nuggets.

Technically they are called “Naked Chicken Chips,” but in reality, they are chicken nuggets with cheese sauce.  Which is not really something you would expect Taco Bell to ever come up with, but that doesn’t mean people wont try them.

They’ll be available starting May 11th, but only for a limited time.

Read more here.

