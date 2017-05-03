‘Napercise’ Class Helps Burn Calories While You Sleep

A health club in Britain is testing a new class called “Napercise,” which encourages calorie-burning while taking a snooze.

David Lloyd Clubs said one of its locations in London is trying out the classes, which involve about 15 minutes of relaxation-oriented exercises paired with 45 minutes of napping in a room filled with beds.

The club said the studio temperature is being dropped during the classes to promote calorie burning during sleep.

The club cited data indicating 86% of parents suffer from fatigue, and 26% regularly get less than five hours of sleep each night.

“Here at David Lloyd Clubs, we’re always looking for new ways to tackle the issues that everyday families face…we’re definitely excited at the possibility of rolling out the program to more of our clubs down the line,” a spokesman said.

Would you take a ‘Napercise’ class? We totally would.