Local Drive-Ins Boycotting Disney Films

There is nothing more American than going to a drive-in during the summer months. Enjoying some food, sitting around with friends, and watching a movie under the stars.

However, forget doing that with any Disney films this summer at most local drive-ins.

Commonly, for a theater to play a film, they have to give up some of their profits for the rights, however according to local owners, Disney has begun demanding such a high price for their films, they have become “unprofitable.” This has caused several theaters to completely boycott the movie – releasing a statement which can be seen here. A statement that has garnered much praise, especially from small business owners.

Current theaters boycotting the film are Ravenna’s Midway Twin Drive-In, and theaters in Barberton, Wadsworth, and North Ridgeville.