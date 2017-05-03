Halsey Coming To The Wolstein Center November 22

Halsey

With PARTYNEXTDOOR and CHARLI XCX

hopeless fountain kingdom 2017 North American Tour

WHEN: Wednesday, November 22, 2017

WHERE: Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University

Tickets: On sale May 12, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Halsey announces her 2017 North American headline tour in support of her second full-length album, hopeless fountain kingdom [Astralwerks]—out June 2. Halsey’s eight-week tour kicks off September 29th, with pre-sales beginning May 8th through May 11th, while general on-sale is scheduled for May 12th. AT&T is sending customers to the front of the line with AT&T priority pre-sale ticket access beginning on Tuesday, May 9 at 10AM via the AT&T THANKS program. For complete pre-sale details, visit att.com/frontoftheline.

Citi® is the official credit card of the hopeless fountain kingdom tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets also beginning Tuesday, May 9 at 10AM through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. Coming along for support are PartyNextDoor and Charli XCX! See below for the full itinerary. For additional ticket information, please visit livenation.com.

Tomorrow morning, Zane Lowe will exclusively debut the GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum maverick’s new song “Eyes Closed” on Apple Music’s Beats 1 as his latest “World Record,” marking another key moment of hopeless fountain kingdom. The track, which Halsey co-wrote with The Weeknd, will be available at all digital service providers at 9AM PT. Following the premiere, Beats 1/Apple Music will unveil an exclusive 40-minute Halsey video interview featuring Zane Lowe and Baz Luhrmann.

Tomorrow evening, Halsey will take the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the late-night television debut performance of the record’s first single “Now Or Never.” The song is already a Top 15 single at Pop Radio in its first 4 weeks, was the #1 most added at Top 40 in its first week, and is now on over 180 stations. Already, the track has clocked over 34 million Spotify streams and counting, while the Halsey-directed music video surpassed 14 million YouTube/VEVO views.

Last month, Halsey surprised fans by revealing the artwork for hopeless fountain kingdom with an innovative scavenger hunt, directly engaging her devout followers. More recently, she revealed the full album track listing with its 13-track standard edition and 16-track deluxe edition via another fan-inclusive surprise, sending sixteen fans their own copy of hopeless fountain kingdom’s newspaper, The Kingdom Times, with articles tailored to describe the conflict played out in the cinematic video for “Now Or Never.” The album honestly exorcises moments of sorrow, pain, joy, and love through a whirlwind of poetic lyricism, cinematic production, and searing hooks. She invites a few friends such as Quavo, Lauren Jauregui (Fifth Harmony), and Cashmere Cat along for the ride, as well as producers Benny Blanco, Greg Kurstin, Ricky Reed and more.

Halsey also partners with U.S. indie retailers for a very special hopeless fountain kingdom vinyl pre-order. It goes live on Tuesday, May 9th with the reveal of the list of participating retailers and features an exclusive, limited 7” featuring “Now Or Never” and “Eyes Closed” at stores nationwide. Fans can visit findmeinthekingdom.com for all available pre-order offers, including exclusive bundles, merch, vinyl and more.

