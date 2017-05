Dad Gives Daughter “Beauty And The Beast” Dance To Remember

Daddy and daughter dances can be one of the most adorable thing you’ll ever see. ¬†Unfortunately, for those who have parents overseas, it can unravel.

This is the situation for Gracee Nelson, whose father is overseas in Afghanistan working for the Army. ¬†Nevertheless, he wasn’t going to let his daughter not have a good time. So what did he do? Create a “Beauty and the Beast” dance, of course.

Ironically enough, the theme of the event was “Beauty and the Beast,” so the father, Christopher Nelson, hired an actor from a local company to escort his daughter to the dance as Beast.

It turned out wonderful, and gave the girl a night to remember, and more reason to be excited for her father’s return.

