Dad Gives Daughter “Beauty And The Beast” Dance To Remember

Daddy and daughter dances can be one of the most adorable thing you’ll ever see. Unfortunately, for those who have parents overseas, it can unravel.

This is the situation for Gracee Nelson, whose father is overseas in Afghanistan working for the Army. Nevertheless, he wasn’t going to let his daughter not have a good time. So what did he do? Create a “Beauty and the Beast” dance, of course.

Ironically enough, the theme of the event was “Beauty and the Beast,” so the father, Christopher Nelson, hired an actor from a local company to escort his daughter to the dance as Beast.

It turned out wonderful, and gave the girl a night to remember, and more reason to be excited for her father’s return.

You can read all about it here.