Would You Drink Pickle Juice Soda?

May 2, 2017 10:42 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Aly Tanner, Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop, pickle juice, soda

There are plenty of great food hybrids out there – we’re looking at you cronut – but we’re not so sure about a new carbonated mashup: pickle juice soda.

Yep, you heard that right and it has us scratching our heads, too.

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, which has locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio (Dayton, to be exact), announced that they’ll be selling bottles of the stuff for $2.50 in their stores, or online for $9.99 each. And you’d have to really like this pickle soda for that price!

“If you’re the kind of pickle lover who relishes all things pickled,” the candy retailer writes. “This is gonna be a really big dill.”

See what they did there?

But as strange as this flavor sounds, it’s not their only off the wall flavor.

Grandpa Joe’s already sells around 200 other specialty sodas – including ranch dressing and buffalo sauce, and lots of candy flavors.

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

May 11th, 2017
Text & Win $1,000
LaureLive

Listen Live