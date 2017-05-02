Would You Drink Pickle Juice Soda?

There are plenty of great food hybrids out there – we’re looking at you cronut – but we’re not so sure about a new carbonated mashup: pickle juice soda.

Yep, you heard that right and it has us scratching our heads, too.

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, which has locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio (Dayton, to be exact), announced that they’ll be selling bottles of the stuff for $2.50 in their stores, or online for $9.99 each. And you’d have to really like this pickle soda for that price!

Ohio candy store selling pickle juice soda. https://t.co/NE2hRvk5Bq pic.twitter.com/IYL1lPtPJi — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) May 2, 2017

“If you’re the kind of pickle lover who relishes all things pickled,” the candy retailer writes. “This is gonna be a really big dill.”

See what they did there?

But as strange as this flavor sounds, it’s not their only off the wall flavor.

Grandpa Joe’s already sells around 200 other specialty sodas – including ranch dressing and buffalo sauce, and lots of candy flavors.