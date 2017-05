Justin Bieber is said to be dating Hailee Steinfeld.

The two were said to be set up by their mutual pastorĀ Carl Lentz. They both attend his church.

Justin was caught Facetiming with Hailee

Justin Bieber estaria ficando com Hailee Steinfeld | https://t.co/43CAj1uVdr pic.twitter.com/DZEMmwkEfH — De Olho em Boituva (@deolhoemboituva) May 2, 2017

Hailee went to the Met Gala in NYC last night (5/2/17) and Justin met up with her afterwards

(2) Another photo of Justin Bieber spotted in New York City yesterday. (May 1) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on May 2, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

More