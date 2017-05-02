Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up On Son’s Heart Condition

May 2, 2017 6:28 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: The Jeremiah & Jeff Show

Jimmy Kimmel has always been the host to share the most, no matter what the situation is.  Always happy and upbeat, seeing him with any sort of concern will immediately raise some eyebrows.

That’s what happened when he opened up about his son’s heart condition.

On April 21, Kimmel welcomed his new son, which should be a fantastic moment, but unfortunately that it sometimes not the case.  His son was diagnosed with a serious heart condition minutes after birth, almost leading to his death.  Thankfully for Kimmel, the doctors noticed the issue immediately, which led to his son’s life being saved.

In an emotional monologue, Kimmel breaks down the whole story, bringing himself to tears.  It’s one of the most honest moments from the host that you can watch below:

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

May 11th, 2017
Text & Win $1,000
LaureLive

Listen Live