Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up On Son’s Heart Condition

Jimmy Kimmel has always been the host to share the most, no matter what the situation is. Always happy and upbeat, seeing him with any sort of concern will immediately raise some eyebrows.

That’s what happened when he opened up about his son’s heart condition.

On April 21, Kimmel welcomed his new son, which should be a fantastic moment, but unfortunately that it sometimes not the case. His son was diagnosed with a serious heart condition minutes after birth, almost leading to his death. Thankfully for Kimmel, the doctors noticed the issue immediately, which led to his son’s life being saved.

In an emotional monologue, Kimmel breaks down the whole story, bringing himself to tears. It’s one of the most honest moments from the host that you can watch below: