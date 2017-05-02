Fire Victim Won’t Let Tragedy Keep Her From Prom

May 2, 2017 6:13 AM By Paul Laux
Prom is something that every high school student, no matter where they are, looks forward too.

Most girls dream of the night, what they’re going to wear, who they’re going to, and Tiona of Warrensville Heights was no different.  However, tragedy stole that from her when here family apartment burned down, along with everything she had been getting ready for the big day.

That won’t stop her from going though.  The family has already set up a gofundme, which is already close to $1000, to help get back on their feet, and help Tiona have a great prom.

They have already got enough for an apartment in Euclid, but you can check out the gofundme here.

Read more on the store here.

