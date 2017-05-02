Even LeBron Needs A Beer Run During The Playoffs

May 2, 2017 5:57 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: The Jeremiah & Jeff Show

Every year, the NBA playoffs never seem to disappoint, both on and off the court.

This year is no different, though usually it is from a dunk, or a clutch 3…not usually a mid game – fake – beer run.  However, LeBron is LeBron, and he does things his own way.

Pumped from the action during game 1 of their series against Toronto, LeBron found the perfect chance to show just how much of a good time he was having, as he quickly scooped up a beer from the sideline and pretended to take a sip.

Maybe there was a deeper meaning behind it, no one really knows.  Either way, it just showed how exciting these games can be for both fans and players.

