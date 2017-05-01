Your Feel Good Story – Family Of 7 Donates Hair

When someone donates their hair, it can mean the world to someone who is less fortunate, or may be battling illness.

Phoebe Kannisto, who lives right outside of Buffalo, NY, had a close friend’s son lose their battle with cancer. In their memory, she and her SIX sons all donated their hair to less fortunate individuals.

Combined, they had over 17 inches worth of hair to donate, and the transformations look phenomenal. Some of the kids have been growing their hair for two years.

The family plans to do it again, now adding her two-year-old daughter who didn’t have enough hair this time around.

See the video here!