Win VIP Tickets To ‘Grapes And Ale’ at Progressive Field

May 1, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: Contests

Join the Q Club for your chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to Grapes and Ale, presented by Giant Eagle.

Enjoy fine wine, blues, brew and barbecue with Jeremiah from Q104’s Jeremiah & Jeff Show on Friday, May 19th and help support Our Lady of the Wayside.

Grapes and Ale presented by Giant Eagle and Q104 will feature more than 300 wine samplings and some of the best craft brews in the country.

Plus, some of the sauciest restaurants in town and music from Ace Molar, featuring Todd Meany of Fox 8!

Kick-off BBQ season on Friday, May 19th at Progressive Field, all to benefit Our Lady of the Wayside’s 50th year in helping thousands of children and adults with disabilities in Northeast Ohio.

Tickets are limited. Call 440-934-6007 or visit thewayside.org

