With job growth always a hot topic that is on the top of peoples mind’s, who just is Ohio’s largest employer? The answer might surprise you.

According to Cleveland.com, Walmart is Ohio’s largest employer with a reported 50,500 jobs right here in Ohio.

They topped number two by 1,450 jobs, which is The Cleveland Clinic with 49,050 jobs.

Coming in at number 3? Kroger with 43,850 jobs.

