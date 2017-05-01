Matthew McConaughey Went Bowling At Mahall’s In Lakewood

May 1, 2017 4:21 PM
Filed Under: lakewood, Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey is in Cleveland shooting his movie “White Boy Rick”.  The movie will be mostly shot on location in Cleveland through part of June, and will be released on January 12th, 2018.

He was spotted bowling at Mahall’s in Lakewood, OH last night!

 

What’s it about?  According to Fox 8 Cleveland,

The movie is based on true events, set in the 1980s in Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic. It tells the story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, who became an undercover informant and later a drug dealer.

He was later sentenced to life in prison.

The movie stars Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

