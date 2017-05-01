Introducing: The McDonald’s “Frork”

May 1, 2017 11:40 AM By Aly Tanner
According to WKYC.com,

McDonald’s unveiled a “uselessly useful” utensil called a “frork” today in a hilarious infomercial hosted by McDonald’s Chef Mike and pitchman Anthony Sullivan.

The days of getting your fingers dirty while sopping up toppings with fries are over.

The frork is essentially a fork, but with French fries:

Sullivan says in the infomercial, “this is a real problem. Wait, sorry is this a real problem? Probably not, but good news we solved it anyway.”

The frork will be available while supplies last at participating restaurants on May 5 with the purchase of a Signature Crafted Recipe sandwich.

