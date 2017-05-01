Here’s Why That “10 Concerts” Facebook Post May Be Dangerous

May 1, 2017 10:34 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: 10 Concerts, Aly Tanner, facebook, hackers

If you’re on Facebook, there’s no doubt your feed was inundated last week with “the list of 10 concerts” your friends have attended, with only one being fake.

Well, if you were one of those folks who resisted, you were smart because those who did may have opened themselves up to hackers.

While the list may have seemed innocent enough, most people probably forgot that a common security question online is to name the first concert they attended, so if anyone actually shared that information on social media, it may have revealed some crucial information to those who want to break into your online accounts.

“If I’m a hacker, I’m taking full advantage of this,” Fatemeh Khatibloo, an analyst with Forrester Research, tells USA Today.

She advises people to quickly delete that post, adding, “Don’t make those kinds of answers about your life public.”

Of course, not everyone seems to be that worried by the concert post.

“I think we’re all getting a little paranoid,” Per Thorsheim, a Norway based security expert, adds.

“People said you should never post on Facebook that you’re going on vacation and when you’re coming back, because someone will read that and come clean you out, but I do it all the time, and I have had no problem posting vacation photos.”

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

May 11th, 2017
Text & Win $1,000
LaureLive

Listen Live