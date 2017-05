The Chainsmokers on currently on their “Memory Box” Tour.

They were staying at a suburban Chicago hotel, when they spotted a high school promo going on across the street. Like any good pop star, they decided to crash the prom!

The Chainsmokers showed up unannounced and kids went crazy!

Just crashed Huntley High schools prom! That was awesome! ❤️ have a good rest of prom — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017

Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not 🙂 pic.twitter.com/BIOdSrfMKd — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017

So cool!