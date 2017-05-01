Celebrate Summer With $20 Concert Tickets

If you think that’s a typo, you’re mistaken. You really can get concert tickets for just $20, and here’s how:

Starting May 2nd, and going through the 9th, Live Nation will be offering $20 tickets for 100+ shows! These concerts include Jason Aldean, Foreigner, The Roots, Daughtry, and SO many more.

The best part? That’s the all-in price, no fees! You can check out all of the details at here and at livenation.com

The Jeremiah & Jeff show talked about all of the details on Gotta Know and you can listen to the whole segment below :