To celebrate the 25th anniversary of hisĀ 90s country hit, Billy Ray Cyrus is spicing up Achy Breaky Heart.

Cyrus, who recently announced that he’s dropping the “Billy Ray” name, released an updated version of the song and hinted at more versions coming.

What do you think of the revamp? If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it?

