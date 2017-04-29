Top 20 Cleveland Countdown April 29, 2017

1. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars

2. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur

3. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran

4. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul

5. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry

6. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift

7. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future

8. Paris-Chainsmokers

9. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

10. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay

11. This Town-Niall Horan

12. Believer-Imagine Dragons

13. Love On The Brain-Rihanna

14. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga

15. Water Under The Bridge-Adele

16. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd

17. Mercy-Shawn Mendes

18. All We Ever Knew-Head & The Heart

19. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles

20. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.