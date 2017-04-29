Top 20 Cleveland Countdown April 29, 2017

1. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars
2. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
3. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
4. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul
5. Chained to the Rhythm-Katy Perry
6. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift
7. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future
8. Paris-Chainsmokers
9. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
10. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay
11. This Town-Niall Horan
12. Believer-Imagine Dragons
13. Love On The Brain-Rihanna
14. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga
15. Water Under The Bridge-Adele
16. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd
17. Mercy-Shawn Mendes
18. All We Ever Knew-Head & The Heart
19. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles
20. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran
