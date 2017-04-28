Your Feel Good Story – Officer Goes Viral Giving Out Gift Cards

Just because it’s now spring, and almost summer, that doesn’t mean that the generosity of the holidays has to end. That was easily proved by St. Louis officer Ed Schlueter.

Over the holidays, he thought it would be a great idea to take pictures of Christmas lights, post them, and have people vote – with the winner getting pizza from Dominos. Dominos found out, and gave him gift cards to give out.

This then lead to the winner giving money to donate, and shortly, the officer had stacks of cards from the community to hand out to people in need – even a tire.

Even thought it might not be much, little gifts like this can mean the world.

Read all about it here.