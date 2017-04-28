WATCH: The Muni Lot Reacts To The NFL Draft!

Last night, I ventured down to the Muni Lot to check out the NFL Draft party. Otherwise known as the #BrownsDraft:

Here we go from the Muni lot! #BrownsDraft pic.twitter.com/G1Y8iKDvY8 — Aly Tanner (@AlyTannerRadio) April 28, 2017

Here’s how our picks went: The Cleveland Browns drafted Defensive End Myles Garrett from Texas A&M with the first overall pick.

They traded their 12th pick to Houston for the 25th spot, where they drafted Safety Jabrill Peppers from Michigan.

Then, the Browns traded back up into the first round to draft Tight End David Njoku from Miami.

What you may notice, is there’s no sign of a new Browns Quarterback (so far), namely, our hometown boy, Mitchell Trubisky from Mentor, who played at North Carolina.

I think I can speak for a lot of Clevelanders when I say we thought there may be a chance we’d get Mitchell back in Northeast Ohio with at least *one* of these picks in the first round of the draft.

WATCH the Browns fans at the Muni lot react to Trubisky being drafted by the Chicago Bears:

Reaction to Mitch going at 2 to the Bears… watch the @NickWilson923 twin holding his hat#BrownsDraft pic.twitter.com/tr6Irff4Fv — Aly Tanner (@AlyTannerRadio) April 28, 2017

Nooooooooooooooo!

How do you feel, Cleveland… did you want Mitchell Trubisky back in Cleveland?

Are you happy with the picks the Browns made?