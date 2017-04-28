This Woman Took Engagement Photos With Popeye’s Chicken

April 28, 2017 10:49 AM By Aly Tanner
A Louisiana woman celebrated her love for fast-food chain Popeyes by taking engagement photos with boxes of fried chicken.

Elyse Chelsea Clark, of New Orleans, shared an album to Facebook titled “Finally engaged!!” featuring engagement announcement-style photos of her posing lovingly alongside Popeyes fried chicken and biscuits.


“I never thought in a million years someone would love me this much,” she wrote.

Clark said she and her photographer friend, Whitney Tucker of Whitness This Photography, came up with the idea.

The photos quickly went viral being shared more than 1,000 times since they were posted on Tuesday.

Clark said Popeyes has yet to reach out to her or Tucker and said she would appreciate any kind of recognition from her favorite fast-food chain.

