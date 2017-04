Holy cow!

One of the biggest sitcoms of the 1990’s is coming back! ‘Rosanne’ has been green-lit for an eight-episode limited series revival.

Original cast members will be reprising their rolls, including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert, with Laurie Metcalf and others in the process of joining them.

A biding war for the airing rights is being battled out between Netflix and ABC right now.

