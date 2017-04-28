Q104 HD2 New Music Channel

April 28, 2017 4:34 PM
The New Music Channel on 104.1 HD2 plays Tomorrow’s Hits…TODAY!

Fresh new music from Shawn Mendes, DNCE, Haille Steinfeld, The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, The Weeknd and more plays everyday  on the New Music Channel on 104.1 HD2.

The songs we’ll play tomorrow on Q104 are heard first on The New Music Channel on 104 HD2.

How can you hear the NMC? If you got a new card equipped with an HD radio follow these steps:

  • Tune your radio to 104.1FM
  • When you hear Q104, turn you dial a little to the right and BOOM…you’re in!
