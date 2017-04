Starting May 1st, McDonald’s will begin phasing out the orange Hi-C we all know and love, and will replace it with a Sprite TropicBerry beverage.

So McDonalds has announced that it will stop offering my favorite drink: Hi-C Orange Lavaburst! What are we going to do without it? Help! pic.twitter.com/3YhbFfu1Pw — Evrod Cassimy (@EvrodCassimy) April 27, 2017

Then, when July comes, they’re nixing the drink entirely, even if restaurants haven’t finished the last of their supply.

The new Sprite TropicBerry comes as part of the company’s partnership with Coca-Cola.

Still, some people aren’t pleased: