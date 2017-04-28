Katy Perry Drops New Track ‘Bon Appétit’ Featuring Migos

By Radio.com Staff

Katy Perry has released her new single “Bon Appétit,” which features Migos.

Katy co-wrote the song with Max Martin, Shellback, Oscar Holter, Ferras Alqaisi and Migos.

The track is the second single from Perry’s forthcoming studio album. She previously released “Chained to the Rhythm,” which features Skip Marley, who is the grandson of Bob Marley.

Check out the new collaborative track below.