You’re already at Disneyland, which is a magical place. But what if the REAL Jack Sparrow showed up on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride?

Well. It happened.

Johnny Depp Is filming on the pirates ride in Disney land!!!! Crazy!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Klc1QyEKzR — Tommy Williams (@Twiller0) April 27, 2017

The new movie to the series is coming out soon, and he has done stuff like this in the past to stir up some talk about the movie. Regardless, it was a sight that took many off-guard.