Halsey’s ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ Features Quavo, Lauren Jauregui

Halsey has revealed the tracklisting for her highly anticipated new album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, which will be released on June 2.

The album features Fith Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui on a track called “Strangers,” Cashmere Cat on “Hopeless,” and Quavo from Migos on a song titled “Lie.”

Check out the full tracklisting for Hopeless Fountain Kingdom below.

Some fans across America woke up to a newspaper on their doorstep that features some clues and hints about hopeless… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

h (@halsey) April 28, 2017