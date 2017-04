It’s Friday, which means another segment with Jen Picciano of Cleveland’s Channel 19 with #ClevelandFeed!

It’s summer, so it’s all about food trucks, and boy do we have plenty.

It's finally Food Truck season! Talking meals on wheels + all things maple on The #ClevelandFeed on @JJshowQ104 @Q104Cleveland today @8:20! — Jen Picciano Stocum (@Cheftovers) April 28, 2017

No matter what you like to eat…or when…there is a food truck for you.

They're setting up at Perk Park for the 1st #WalnutWednesday of '17! 10% of sales + $35/truck go to @CleFoodBank pic.twitter.com/7CDskH4rCY — Jen Picciano Stocum (@Cheftovers) April 26, 2017

So get out there, enjoy the food, and the weather.

You can listen to the whole segment below: