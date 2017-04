After much anticipation, we finally know who the Cavs are going to face in round two of the playoffs – the Toronto Raptors.

The Cavs will be back in Cleveland to kick it off on Monday, so don’t miss a game! ¬†Here is the schedule:

Game 1 – Monday May 1st: 7pm in Cleveland

Game 2 – Wednesday May 3rd: 7pm in Cleveland

Game 3 – Friday May 5th: 7pm in Toronto

Game 4 – Sunday May 7th: 3:30pm in Toronto

Game 5-7 TBD

You can see the whole schedule here: