YouTube Is Launching A Covers Competition

April 27, 2017 10:30 AM By Aly Tanner
YouTube is filled with wannabe musicians performing covers of other artists and now someone’s turned it into a show.

“Best.Cover.Ever,” produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions and Endemol Shine North America, will have up-and-coming singers vying for a chance to duet on a cover with the artist who originated the song.

The show is currently taking submissions from now until May 19th, with the series set premiere on YouTube later this year.

Ludacris will host the show, with Demi Lovato, Backstreet Boys and Jason Derulo, already set to take part in the first season.

Those interested in competing should cover well-known hits by these artists and then upload the submissions.

Again, you can do that HERE.  Good luck!

