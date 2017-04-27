Your Feel Good Story – Man Raises Funds For 3000 Cookies

April 27, 2017
Technology can really be hard at times, but sometimes it leads to really interesting, and in this care heartwarming, situations.

An Ohio man one day noticed that he had suddenly  been added into a group chat that seemed to be a family chat.  He explained the situation to the group stating that he didn’t think he was meant to be added, but that didn’t matter.

Mark Chalifoux was never removed from the group chat, and would occasionally comment on things that were sent.  However things changed when he one day received a photo from the group of a family member that was getting ready to be deployed.

Wanting to give them a gift, he decided to make a gofundme to raise $1,000 so he could send the solider 3000 cookies.  After going viral on Facebook, the fundraiser now has well surpassed the goal.

You can read all about it here!

