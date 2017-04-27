CONCERT: Sabrina Carpenter

SABRINA CARPENTER ANNOUNCES

THE DE-TOUR

FEATURING SPECIAL GUESTS ALEX AIONO & NEW HOPE CLUB

WHEN: AUGUST 17

WHERE: CONNOR PALACE AT PLAYHOUSE SQUARE

TICKETS: ON SALE SATURDAY, APRIL 29 AT 11 AM

Following her sold out, first ever headline tour last fall, singer/songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter is set to bring a summer of fun and music across the continent with The De-Tour, a 30+ date summer headline tour. The De-Tour will begin July 5 in Vancouver, BC and continue across major North American cities such as Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, New Orleans, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, and Boston before concluding on August 27 in Toronto, ON. The De-Tour, presented by American Tourister, will feature special guests Alex Aiono and New Hope Club on all dates.

Fan club and ticket pre-sales begin Friday, April 28 at 10am and 3pm local time, respectively. Tickets for The De-Tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, April 29 at 10am local time. For more information, please visit http://www.sabrinacarpenter.com.

“Ever since I got off the road from my first tour, all I can think about is going back out. Now this time, everything is gonna be bigger, better and very, very unexpected,” says Sabrina of the upcoming trek. “I can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working so hard on. I want the live experience to be indelible.”

This weekend, Sabrina will take to the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards stage to perform her current, infectious single “Thumbs” off her sophomore album EVOLution. The album’s first single, “On Purpose,” is nominated for XOXO – Best Crush Song. The 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards air April 30 at 7 p.m. on the Disney Channel.

In May, Sabrina will embark as special guest on The Vamp’s UK and Ireland tour and in June, join Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman World Tour in Brazil as special guest.