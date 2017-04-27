Chipotle Will Debut Dessert Next Month

April 27, 2017 10:55 AM By Aly Tanner
Sweet news for Chipotle fans: the Mexican Grill has decided to add a new dessert item to the menu.

According to Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold, they’re going to start selling buñuelos – a “classic Mexican treat” next month.

Never heard of buñuelos?  Neither have we, but here’s what you can look forward to… it starts with something Chipotle has around anyway: tortillas.

-They’re deep fried

-Tossed in cinnamon and sugar

-Topped with honey

-You can even get a special caramel apple dipping sauce for them

This is the first sweet treat they’ve ever had, so we’re pretty excited.

Now, if we can just learn to save some room for buñuelos after a burrito or a bowl…

