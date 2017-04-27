Aly’s Fiance Aubrey Will Be On Cleveland 19 News Tonight – Tune In!

Hey guys, it’s Aly!

My friend Jen Picciano from Cleveland 19 News came to our house recently to chat with Aubrey about her Instagram “fame.”

Now, Aubrey and I both shudder at the idea that either of us would be considered “famous” in our respective lines of work, but what she has fallen into is very unique.

Aubrey had gastric bypass surgery 2 & 1/2 years ago. After the surgery, she created an Instagram handle (@aubreystrawb_rny) so she could post food she was eating and workouts she was doing to keep herself accountable.

More important to her, so she wasn’t annoying people in her “real life” with food and workout posts.

Fast forward 2 & 1/2 years, her Instagram following has grown to over 90,000 people, and companies are coming at her for time on her page.

Jen described this to us as Aubrey being a “micro-influencer.” What that means is, while Aubrey doesn’t have the power of Kylie Jenner, to her audience, including companies who want to be seen on her page, she is Kylie Jenner.

(Needless to say, our lives have changed a lot in a short 2 & 1/2 years!)

ICYMI – Aubrey sat down with Jen yesterday for a Facebook LIVE interview. Watch it below:

Tonight, make sure you’re watching Cleveland 19 News at 11:00pm for the full story of how all of this unfolded so quickly for Aubrey.

Til then, give her a follow on Instagram!