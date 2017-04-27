All The Draft Tailgate Info You Need

It’s finally here! Who will we take? We can all find out together at the tailgate.

The tailgate will happen in the Muni lot where fans can watch the whole thing go down live.

You will need to register, however, the tickets are free!

Location:

Municipal Parking Lot (‘Muni Lot’)

1500 South Marginal Rd. Cleveland, OH 44114

Date/Time:

Thursday, April 27th

6:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Gates for vehicles open at 4:00 PM; gates for the public open at 5:30 PM

Tickets:

Season Ticket Members Pre-registration: Tuesday, April 4th at 10:00 AM

General Admission Registration: Thursday, April 6th at 10:00 AM

Cost: Free of charge; maximum six tickets per account

You can do it all online here.