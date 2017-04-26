Your Feel Good Story – Wooster Baseball Has Hit Of The Season

April 26, 2017 6:00 AM By Paul Laux

Baseball is one of those sports that no matter what happens, you always walk away feeling good.

This was especially the case for super-fan, and Wooster bat-boy Joey McGhee, who got the hit of the season recently.

Joey, the Wooster bat-boy with down syndrome, was placed as the lead off hitter for a recent game against Revere.  After a few tries, he connected and hit the greatest homerun of the season.

According to his coach, he is seen as a borderline celebrity among the team and fans.

You can watch the hit here!

