Your Feel Good Story – Wooster Baseball Has Hit Of The Season

Baseball is one of those sports that no matter what happens, you always walk away feeling good.

This was especially the case for super-fan, and Wooster bat-boy Joey McGhee, who got the hit of the season recently.

Joey, the Wooster bat-boy with down syndrome, was placed as the lead off hitter for a recent game against Revere. After a few tries, he connected and hit the greatest homerun of the season.

According to his coach, he is seen as a borderline celebrity among the team and fans.

You can watch the hit here!