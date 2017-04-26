Your Business Idea Could Become Reality In Cleveland

April 26, 2017 6:12 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: The Jeremiah & Jeff Show

Ever have a moment where you see an advertisement for a restaurant chain or service and get upset because you had the idea before?  Why go through that anymore?

Right now, the team “Cleveland Chain Reaction” wants to hear YOUR ideas for the newest business or business idea, and you could have it become reality.

If your idea works, you will be selected as one of 5 people who will get to open their business in the Slavic Village area of Cleveland, and a minimum of $130,000.

You can find out how to apply and submit your idea here!

