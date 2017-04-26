These Clear Plastic Jeans Are Baffling The Internet

First, $425 “mud-covered” jeans from Nordstrom. Now… these.

British fashion retailer Topshop was met with criticism and confusion from shoppers after offering clear plastic jeans for sale.

The $100 straight leg women’s jeans made from 100% polyurethane are entirely see-through and intended to be a conversation piece:

Topshop is selling these 'clear plastic jeans' for €76 and enough is enough https://t.co/vmKS8u5GCE pic.twitter.com/kHEAbYXSqO — DailyEdge (@dailyedge) April 25, 2017

“Think outside the box with these out-of-the-ordinary clear plastic jeans – guaranteed to get people talking,” the item description states.

The item description also features several situations on how to show off the bizarre jeans. For example:

“Ideal as a statement piece for a festival or costume party, take the look to the extreme with a bikini and sequin jacket or dress down, layered under an oversized jumper or asymmetric hem dress.”

Upon discovering the unorthodox clear jeans, Twitter users questioned the bizarre fashion and suggested that Topshop had gone too far.

Ya think?!

Go home Topshop you're drunk https://t.co/N1in5E3A8L — Kayleigh Tanner (@DailyKayleigh) April 21, 2017

Would you rather wear the mud-covered jeans… or these plastic jeans?!