These Clear Plastic Jeans Are Baffling The Internet

April 26, 2017 11:28 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: nordstrom, plastic jeans, topshop

First, $425 “mud-covered” jeans from Nordstrom.  Now… these.

British fashion retailer Topshop was met with criticism and confusion from shoppers after offering clear plastic jeans for sale.

The $100 straight leg women’s jeans made from 100% polyurethane are entirely see-through and intended to be a conversation piece:

“Think outside the box with these out-of-the-ordinary clear plastic jeans – guaranteed to get people talking,” the item description states.

The item description also features several situations on how to show off the bizarre jeans.  For example:

“Ideal as a statement piece for a festival or costume party, take the look to the extreme with a bikini and sequin jacket or dress down, layered under an oversized jumper or asymmetric hem dress.”

Upon discovering the unorthodox clear jeans, Twitter users questioned the bizarre fashion and suggested that Topshop had gone too far.

Ya think?!

Would you rather wear the mud-covered jeans… or these plastic jeans?!

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

May 11th, 2017
Text & Win $1,000
LaureLive

Listen Live