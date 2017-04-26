It’s Finally Food Truck Season

April 26, 2017 7:21 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: The Jeremiah & Jeff Show

Now that the weather is warm enough for you to bring out the shorts and shades, that also means it’s food truck season!

Like a beacon of light, there is not much better than seeing the taco trucks rolling downtown right to your office, it just brightens anyone’s day.

So don’t miss them!  Now  you don’t have to, here is the FULL list of the local food trucks, where they will be, and when you can find them!

For instance 216 Bistro at FoodTruck Friday, or Barrio at Edgewater live.

So get ready, it’s time to eat some seriously good street food.

See the whole list here.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

May 11th, 2017
Text & Win $1,000
LaureLive

Listen Live