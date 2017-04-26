Here’s Where To Find Deals And Freebies On National Pretzel Day

Yeah, it’s also Administrative Professionals Day.

But, more importantly (At least to Aly)… it’s National Pretzel Day!

A number of pretzels shops around the country are celebrating with free or discounted pretzel items. Here’s where you can join in:

Auntie Anne’s is offering one free Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel from Wednesday through Sunday. In order to take advantage of the offer, customers must download the “My Pretzels Perks” app – available for free in Apple’s App Store and Android’s Google Play Store – before 11:59 p.m. EST on April 26.

Ben’s Soft Pretzels will giveaway free Jumbo Soft pretzels to customers who make at least a $1 donation to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund on Wednesday from 1 to 7 p.m.

Philly Pretzel Factory is offering a free soft pretzel at most of its 150 locations on Wednesday. The company says no purchase is necessary.

Pretzelmaker will have 26 cent pretzels all day Wednesday at these locations. In order to receive the free pretzel, customers must say “Happy Birthday.”

World of Beer is celebrating with their signature pretzel that’s bigger than your head. They’re offering 50% off at participating taverns.

Stanley from The Office, along with Aly, approves of today: