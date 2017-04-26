Browns’ Joe Thomas Says He’s Experiencing Memory Loss

April 26, 2017 4:26 PM

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Browns left tackle Joe Thomas says he’s experiencing memory loss.

“I definitely expect memory loss,” Thomas said on “In Depth With Graham Bensinger. “I’m already seeing memory loss, and maybe that’s just because of my old age or maybe it’s football, it’s hard to tell.”

Bensinger asked why kind of memory loss, Thomas responded by saying:

“Short-term memory loss — hard times remembering things that have happened recently,” he said. “Like, you walk to the grocery store and you’re like, ‘Huh, I can’t remember what I needed to get.'”

We hope Joe keeps taking care of his health first and foremost.

Read more about Thomas’ comments on memory loss here.

More from Kelly McMann
