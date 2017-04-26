AP Music Awards Announce 2017 Award Show Categories & Nominees

The JOURNEYS ALTERNATIVE PRESS MUSIC AWARDS,

FUELED BY MONSTER ENERGY

Announce 2017 Award Show Categories & Nominees

Nominees Include Blink-182, Green Day, Paramore, Panic! At The Disco & More!

July 17, 2017 | Cleveland, Ohio | Quicken Loans Arena

The Journeys Alternative Press Music Awards, Fueled by Monster Energy, are coming to Rock n’ Roll City on July 17 and the nominations are in! This year brings two new categories-Best New Artist Video and Best Hard Rock Artist-and features a multitude of rock stars and fan favorites, as well as plenty of buzzing newcomers. It’s now up to you – the fans – to decide which artists will win a Skully! Voting is open now through June 30 at www.altpress.com/vote.

“This year’s nominations are from a very diverse pool of artists, probably the most diverse we’ve ever had,” says Alternative Press Founder and CEO Mike Shea. “We are representing genres from alternative to indie pop to hard rock to metal-all of whose nominations showcase the best in their fields as chosen by a pool of input from fans, music industry VIPs and the staff at Alternative Press. Now it’ll be up to music fans worldwide to decide who takes home this year’s Skullys!”

Alternative music heavyweights A Day To Remember, Blink-182, Fall Out Boy, Good Charlotte, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, Panic! At The Disco, Pierce The Veil, Sum 41 and The Pretty Reckless will battle it out for title of Artist Of The Year, which Twenty One Pilots claimed in 2016.

The fourth annual APMAs will broadcast live on July 17, 2017 from the Quicken Loans Arena in AP‘s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, hosted by Black Veil Brides frontman, Andy Black mastermind and star of the upcoming film American Satan, Andy Biersack (who is also nominated for Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year). Before the big event, fans can watch as their favorite bands and artists walk the red carpet in their best APMAs attire.

Performances by All Time Low, Against Me!, Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, Bone Thugs, Korn, Machine Gun Kelly, New Years Day, ONE OK ROCK, Pierce The Veil, The Pretty Reckless and Sleeping With Sirens have already been announced, with even more amazing performers to come! As fans have come to expect, rock’s biggest night will be filled with special once-in-a-lifetime collaborations from their favorite musicians.

Tickets are officially on sale now at www.altpress.com/apmas along with VIP packages-including Monster VIP Table, Ultimate VIP and Premium Seating-that offer the best seat in the house.

Keep an eye on www.altpress.com/apmas for more details to be announced soon regarding 2017 Alternative Press Music Awards honorees, presenters, red carpet appearances, surrounding events and more.

See below for the official list of newly announced award categories and nominees, and visit www.altpress.com/vote to cast your vote.

Best Vocalist:

Ben Barlow, NECK DEEP

Cody Carson, SET IT OFF

Derek DiScanio, STATE CHAMPS

John O’Callaghan, THE MAINE

Keith Buckley, EVERY TIME I DIE

Lynn Gunn, PVRIS

Best Drummer:

Arejay Hale, HALESTORM

Aric Improta, NIGHT VERSES

Dean Butterworth, GOOD CHARLOTTE

Frank Zummo, SUM 41

Matt Mingus, DANCE GAVIN DANCE

JP “Rook” Cappelletty, MACHINE GUN KELLY

Best Bassist:

Alex Dean, ARCHITECTS U.K.

Chris Hinkley, I THE MIGHTY

Fat Mike, NOFX

“Fieldy” Arvizu, KORN

Ryan Scott Graham, STATE CHAMPS

Sergio Vega, DEFTONES

Best Guitarist Presented By PRS:

Ben Weinman, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN

Claudio Sanchez, COHEED AND CAMBRIA

Jordan Buckley, EVERY TIME I DIE

Reba Meyers, CODE ORANGE

Steve Menoian, I PREVAIL

Teppei Teranishi, THRICE

Most Dedicated Fanbase Presented By Fearless Records:

MELANIE MARTINEZ

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE

PARAMORE

PVRIS

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS

TWENTY ONE PILOTS

Song Of The Year Presented By Epitaph Records:

A DAY TO REMEMBER, “Paranoia”

ANDY BLACK, “We Don’t Have To Dance”

PIERCE THE VEIL, “Circles”

MACHINE GUN KELLY, “Alpha Omega”

REAL FRIENDS, “Mess”

WATERPARKS, “Stupid For You”

Best Underground Band:

BROADSIDE

KNOCKED LOOSE

MOVEMENTS

PALAYE ROYALE

SILENT PLANET

WITH CONFIDENCE

Breakthrough Band:

AVATAR

CREEPER

ICE NINE KILLS

MOOSE BLOOD

ONE OK ROCK

WATERPARKS

Best Hard Rock Artist:

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE

HALESTORM

HIGHLY SUSPECT

IN THIS MOMENT

KORN

THE PRETTY RECKLESS

Best Live Band:

BEARTOOTH

DANCE GAVIN DANCE

FALLING IN REVERSE

IN THIS MOMENT

ISSUES

NOFX

Best Music Video Presented By Journeys:

HIGHLY SUSPECT, “Bloodfeather”

I SEE STARS, “Calm Snow”

KORN, “Insane”

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE, “This Light I Hold” (featuring Jacoby Shaddix)

STATE CHAMPS, “Losing Myself”

SUM 41, “Fake My Own Death”

Best New Artist Music Video Presented By Journeys:

K.FLAY, “Blood In The Cut”

PUP, “Sleep In The Heat”

SWMRS, “Palm Trees”

TINY MOVING PARTS, “Common Cold”

WATSKY, “Don’t Be Nice”

WITH CONFIDENCE, “Voldemort”

Artist Of The Year Presented By Monster Energy:

A DAY TO REMEMBER

BLINK-182

FALL OUT BOY

GOOD CHARLOTTE

GREEN DAY

MACHINE GUN KELLY

PANIC! AT THE DISCO

PIERCE THE VEIL

SUM 41

THE PRETTY RECKLESS

Album Of The Year Presented By Journeys:

ANDY BLACK, The Shadow Side

TONIGHT ALIVE, Limitless

ARCHITECTS U.K., All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us

ATTILA, Chaos

BEARTOOTH, Aggressive

EVERY TIME I DIE, Low Teens

I PREVAIL, Lifelines

MOOSE BLOOD, Blush

PIERCE THE VEIL, Misadventures

WATERPARKS, Double Dare

Each year, the APMAs command a worldwide trending presence- reaching millions of viewers and spurring unprecedented social media frenzy. Former main events have featured performances and appearances by today’s biggest rock stars- including Twenty One Pilots (watch “Car Radio” with Issues‘ Michael Bohn here), Panic! At The Disco, Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams of Paramore– as well as musical legends such as Marilyn Manson, Aerosmith‘s Joe Perry, Slash, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins. Additionally, the APMAs have presented extraordinary collaborative cover performances, combining the legendary talents of Joan Jett and Slash, Halestorm and Slipknot/Stone Sour vocalist Corey Taylor, Rob Halford of Judas Priest and BABYMETAL and many more (watch performance here). If you missed out on the fun last year, check out the 2016 ultimate highlight reel here.