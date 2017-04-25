Your Feel Good Story – Mom Returns From Deployment

April 25, 2017 6:17 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: good news, The Jeremiah & Jeff Show

It’s sunny, no rain, and everyone is in a good mood.  Let’s share another feel good story to celebrate!

If there is anything that will make even the toughest people tear up, it’s videos of people coming back from deployment.  Add to that it’s a parent and their child.

Then add to THAT that it’s a mother and son, and well, the rest is just nothing but happiness.  Which is what happened when Brody Floyd’s mom returned after 7 months in Asia, meeting him at a local baseball game.

You can read more here!

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

May 11th, 2017
Text & Win $1,000
LaureLive

Listen Live