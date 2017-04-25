Your Feel Good Story – Mom Returns From Deployment

It’s sunny, no rain, and everyone is in a good mood. Let’s share another feel good story to celebrate!

If there is anything that will make even the toughest people tear up, it’s videos of people coming back from deployment. Add to that it’s a parent and their child.

Then add to THAT that it’s a mother and son, and well, the rest is just nothing but happiness. Which is what happened when Brody Floyd’s mom returned after 7 months in Asia, meeting him at a local baseball game.

You can read more here!