The Unicorn Drink Trend Continues – With Lemonade

As much as baristas would apparently like them to disappear forever, you haven’t seen the last of the unicorn drinks.

Aubrey and I caved and bought one on Saturday, and it wasn’t that bad:

Starbucks lovers all over are attempting to order unicorn lemonade – a creation that includes (you guessed it) lemonade, topped with passion tea or pink powder:

Starbucks baristas are now creating 'unicorn lemonade' and there's no end to this https://t.co/g8wRx7ZVSE pic.twitter.com/McFs2KiV5a — Mashable (@mashable) April 24, 2017

The drink isn’t officially on the menu, but baristas everywhere are getting crafty in their pursuit of unicorn lemonade.

Since the powders were reserved for the late unicorn Frappuccino, chances are our local Starbucks may no longer have the necessary ingredients for this invention.

But hey, anything to keep the unicorns around, right?