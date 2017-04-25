The Unicorn Drink Trend Continues – With Lemonade

April 25, 2017 11:10 AM By Aly Tanner
As much as baristas would apparently like them to disappear forever, you haven’t seen the last of the unicorn drinks.

Aubrey and I caved and bought one on Saturday, and it wasn’t that bad:

alyunicornfrap The Unicorn Drink Trend Continues With Lemonade

(Photo Credit: Aly Tanner / CBS Radio)

Starbucks lovers all over are attempting to order unicorn lemonade – a creation that includes (you guessed it) lemonade, topped with passion tea or pink powder:

The drink isn’t officially on the menu, but baristas everywhere are getting crafty in their pursuit of unicorn lemonade.

Since the powders were reserved for the late unicorn Frappuccino, chances are our local Starbucks may no longer have the necessary ingredients for this invention.

But hey, anything to keep the unicorns around, right?

