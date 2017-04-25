Nordstrom Is Selling $425 ‘Mud-Coated’ Jeans

Attention: those of you who want to “pretend you have a dirty job”… (yeah, that’s who Nordstrom is marketing these jeans to)…

For $425(?!) you can buy your own pair of knickers that show you “aren’t afraid to get down and dirty”:

Nordstrom charges $425 for jeans that look muddy https://t.co/9oqXQLCTIF pic.twitter.com/5MNUVPGihG — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) April 25, 2017

Nordstrom notably dropped Ivanka Trump’s fashion line in February out of political spite.

Now, there’s this “working-class inspired” item that even Mike Rowe, host of ‘Dirty Jobs’, said “look like they have been worn by someone with a dirty job… made for people who don’t.

The Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans aren’t pants. They’re not even fashion. They’re a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic—not iconic.”

The description of the jeans on Nordstrom’s website reads:

“Heavily distressed medium-blue denim jeans in a comfortable straight-leg fit embody rugged, Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”

Pssssh… I’ll sell you some of my own jeans, authentically distressed with REAL MUD from my front yard for the low price of $300! Any takers?