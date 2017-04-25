Live Nation Celebrates National Concert Day With $20 Tickets

LIVE NATION CELEBRATES BEGINNING OF SUMMER CONCERT SEASON WITH ‘NATIONAL CONCERT DAY’ AND SPECIAL OFFER FOR FANS:

1,000,000 TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR ONLY $20

– $20 Tickets Will Be Available for 1000+ Shows at LiveNation.com/20ticket for One Week Only May 2 – May 9, with Special AT&T Pre-sale Beginning May 1–

– Jason Aldean, Foreigner, The Roots, Daughtry, Prince Royce, Nickelback and More to Celebrate Live Nation’s ‘National Concert Day’ Presented by State Farm on May 1 in New York City –

LOS ANGELES (April 25, 2017) – From experiencing live music under the stars at an outdoor amphitheater, to rocking out at an arena, or taking a road trip to a music festival, there is something special about summer concerts, and Live Nation is celebrating the start of the season with National Concert Day on May 1, as well as the “Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion,” which offers over 1,000,000 tickets to some of Live Nation’s summer tours for just $20 (that’s all-in, no additional fees).

Presented by State Farm and produced by Live Nation, National Concert Day is a time for the artists and fan communities to unite around their love of live music. With most tours and festivals already announced, it’s also a great time for fans to plan out their summer concert schedule throughout May, June, July and August.

In celebration of National Concert Day, for one week only, Live Nation is launching their “Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion” by making over one million tickets available for just $20. There will be tickets for 50+ tours and 1000+ shows at venues across the nation. The general on-sale for the “Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion” begins Tuesday, May 2 at 8am local time, and continues for one week through Tuesday,

May 9. See below for a highlight of performers offering $20 tickets, and visit livenation.com/20ticket for more information and to purchase tickets.

AT&T is bringing customers to the front of the line for the “Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion” with AT&T priority presale ticket access beginning Monday, May 1 at 10am local time through the AT&T THANKS program**. For complete presale details visit att.com/frontoftheline.

Additionally, on National Concert Day, Live Nation is producing a special concert in New York City at Irving Plaza presented by State Farm. This year’s celebration features performances by Jason Aldean, Foreigner, The Roots, Daughtry, Prince Royce, and Nickelback.

Prior to the performance, several of the artists will stop by to chat with media about their upcoming summer tour including, OneRepublic, Rob Thomas and Paul Doucette (Matchbox Twenty), Joan Jett, Adam Lambert (Queen + Adam Lambert), Phillip Phillips, Stephan Jenkins (Third Eye Blind), John Rzeznik (Goo Goo Dolls), Mike Einziger and Brandon Boyd (Incubus), Straight No Chaser, Scott Bradlee (Postmodern Jukebox), Adam Duritz (Counting Crows), Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham, The KIDZ BOP Kids, and more. The National Concert Day event will be hosted by NBC’s Lilliana Vazquez.

Continuing the celebration of National Concert day, and launching the on-sale for the “Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion,” OneRepublic will perform live on NBC’s TODAY Show on May 2.

Nationally Touring Artists Included in Live Nation’s $20 “Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion”

For a full list of artists, please visit LiveNation.com/20ticket.

Boston with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell

Brantley Gilbert with Tyler Farr and Luke Combs

Chicago and The Doobie Brothers

Chris Brown

Dead & Company

Deep Purple and Alice Cooper with special guest The Edgar Winter Band

Def Leppard with Poison and Tesla

Deftones & Rise Against

Depeche Mode

Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi

Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers

Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull

Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane

Foreigner and Cheap Trick with special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience

Future

Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Phillip Phillips

Hank Williams Jr and Lynyrd Skynyrd

Incubus with special guest Jimmy Eat World

Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown

Jeff & Larry’s Backyard BBQ featuring Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy

Jermaine Dupri Presents SoSoSUMMER 17 Tour

John Mayer

Kings of Leon

Korn with Stone Sour

Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young

Lifehouse and Switchfoot

Lionel Richie and very special guest Mariah Carey

Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows

Muse with special guest Thirty Seconds to Mars

New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men

Nickelback with special guest Daughtry and Shaman’s Harvest

OneRepublic/The Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic with special guests Fitz & The Tantrums and James Arthur

Prince Royce

Queen + Adam Lambert

Retra Futura

Rod Stewart with very special guest Cyndi Lauper

Sam Hunt with Maren Morris and Chris Janson

Straight No Chaser / Postmodern Jukebox

Styx and REO Speedwagon with special guest star Don Felder

Sublime with Rome and The Offspring

The KIDZ BOP Kids

Third Eye Blind with special guests Silversun Pickups

Train with special guests O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield

Young the Giant with special guest Cold War Kids & Joywave

Zac Brown Band

To see a complete list of Live Nation’s summer tours and festivals, please visit livenation.com.

