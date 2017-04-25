Here’s What Mom Really Wants For Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is only a few weeks away (*ahem* May 14th) and folks really need to start thinking about what to get mom if they don’t want her disappointed on the big day.

A new RetailMeNot survey finds that 70% of shoppers will buy mom a gift for Mother’s Day this year, with $58 the average amount most will spend. ($58 seems awfully cheap for the woman who probably did everything for you…)

Of course getting mom a gift isn’t easy, with 20% of folks saying it’s hard to find the perfect gift.

Well, it turns out there are some standard Mother’s Day presents that are sure to please.

The same survey finds that the #1 requested gift by mom is flowers, with 48% of moms saying it’s their top gift choice.

Next is dinner, with 43% of moms hoping to be taken out for a fancy dinner at a nice restaurant.

Other top gift choices for mom include a gift card (41%), jewelry (28%) and beauty products (27%).

What are you getting your Mom for Mother’s Day? Moms – what would you like for Mother’s Day?